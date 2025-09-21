Left Menu

High Court Commutes Death Sentence of Fake Healer to Life Imprisonment

Sunil Das, convicted of murdering a woman and her daughter under the guise of a healer, had his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without remission for 40 years by the Calcutta High Court. Despite the heinous crime, the court ruled it did not meet the rarest of rare category for capital punishment.

In a significant judicial decision, the Calcutta High Court commuted the death sentence of Sunil Das, a self-proclaimed healer, to life imprisonment without remission for 40 years. Das was convicted of murdering a woman and her daughter after swindling them under the pretense of curing burn injuries.

Das was initially sentenced to death by the Rampurhat sessions court in 2023 for the 2020 murders. Despite being found guilty of rape, murder, and evidence tampering, the high court acquitted him of rape, underscoring the gravity of his other crimes while noting societal protection from his deceitful practices.

Citing his age and habitual deceit, the High Court emphasized the need to protect society from Das, who preyed on vulnerable individuals by falsely offering spiritual healing. The court evaluated the state's failure to demonstrate Das was beyond reform, choosing life imprisonment over capital punishment.

