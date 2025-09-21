Mystery in Nanhi Village: Four Schoolgirls Disappear

In a puzzling incident in Nanhi village, four teenage girls went missing after setting out for school, prompting a thorough police investigation.

The girls, enrolled in classes 6 and 7, failed to return home on Friday, sparking concern among families and law enforcement.

Narhi Police Station's SHO, Virendra Singh, confirmed a kidnapping case has been registered against unknown individuals as efforts to locate the missing students intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)