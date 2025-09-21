Left Menu

Mystery in Nanhi Village: Four Schoolgirls Disappear

Four teenage girls, students of classes 6 and 7, disappeared after leaving for their school in Nanhi village. A kidnapping case has been filed by the police, who are actively investigating the matter.

Updated: 21-09-2025 16:38 IST
Mystery in Nanhi Village: Four Schoolgirls Disappear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a puzzling incident in Nanhi village, four teenage girls went missing after setting out for school, prompting a thorough police investigation.

The girls, enrolled in classes 6 and 7, failed to return home on Friday, sparking concern among families and law enforcement.

Narhi Police Station's SHO, Virendra Singh, confirmed a kidnapping case has been registered against unknown individuals as efforts to locate the missing students intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

