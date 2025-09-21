Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Infant Near Highway

The lifeless body of a 10-month-old girl was discovered in an abandoned room near NH-19 in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. With signs pointing to smothering, the young child, dressed in affluent attire, remains unidentified. Investigations are underway, utilizing forensic analysis and nearby CCTV footage to uncover the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

Updated: 21-09-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking discovery of a deceased 10-month-old girl in an abandoned room off National Highway-19 in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves through the community. The child's body, retrieved by police on Saturday night, showed signs of smothering, raising urgent questions about her identity and the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik reported that the child's remains were found in a doorless room raised about five feet off the ground, located approximately 200 meters from the highway in Rajapur village. Notably, there were no visible injuries, and the infant was dressed in clothes indicating she belonged to a well-off family. Nearby, a white towel lay on the floor, possibly a key clue for investigators.

As the local community struggles with the grim discovery, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation. Forensic teams have examined the site, and police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down those responsible. Despite efforts, the child remains unidentified, but officers remain committed to uncovering the truth in this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

