Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Infant Near Highway

The shocking discovery of a deceased 10-month-old girl in an abandoned room off National Highway-19 in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves through the community. The child's body, retrieved by police on Saturday night, showed signs of smothering, raising urgent questions about her identity and the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik reported that the child's remains were found in a doorless room raised about five feet off the ground, located approximately 200 meters from the highway in Rajapur village. Notably, there were no visible injuries, and the infant was dressed in clothes indicating she belonged to a well-off family. Nearby, a white towel lay on the floor, possibly a key clue for investigators.

As the local community struggles with the grim discovery, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation. Forensic teams have examined the site, and police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down those responsible. Despite efforts, the child remains unidentified, but officers remain committed to uncovering the truth in this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)