Crowdfunding Scam: Emotional Plight for Gaza Victims Misused

Three individuals were arrested in Maharashtra by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for misappropriating funds from a crowdfunding campaign intended for Gaza war victims. Using social media, they emotionally manipulated donors, diverting donations for personal use. The accused will be tried in Lucknow following their arrest under a non-bailable warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:36 IST
In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended three individuals from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, for allegedly misusing funds raised through crowdfunding efforts meant for Gaza war victims.

According to ATS sources, the suspects leveraged social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to emotionally sway the public, soliciting contributions for food and medical aid purportedly destined for affected women and children.

Contrary to their claims, the accused reportedly diverted a major portion of the funds for personal gain. Following the issuance of non-bailable warrants, the suspects were arrested and will face further legal proceedings in Lucknow. The investigation to trace the misappropriated funds continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

