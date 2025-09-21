Demand for Justice: Retired Judge Probe Called for Punjab Floods

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has urged for an inquiry headed by a retired judge to delve into the recent flooding calamity within the state. This call comes amid his pressing questions to Bhagwant Mann's administration regarding the water volumes released from the Ranjit Sagar dam.

Jakhar alleges that despite warnings of heavy rainfall in the catchment region between August 20 and 26, an inadequate amount of water was discharged from the dam. He claims that the government has presented conflicting figures regarding the cusecs of water released, questioning their accuracy.

Criticism was also leveled by Jakhar at the state's choice to award a hydrology inspection contract to a social sciences firm, challenging the competence and effectiveness of this decision even as government funds were allegedly misallocated. He has asked for accountability and transparency in the entire process.

