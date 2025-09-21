Left Menu

Tragedy in East Delhi: Suspected Suicide Raises Questions

A 32-year-old woman named Chandani Devi was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan in her east Delhi residence, under suspicious circumstances. Police suspect suicide, but investigations continue as no complaint has been filed by the family yet. The case unfolds in Rajbir Colony, Ghazipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:16 IST
In a tragic incident in east Delhi's Ghazipur, a 32-year-old woman was discovered hanging in her home, raising suspicions of a potential suicide, officials reported on Sunday.

The situation unfolded on September 17 when police received a PCR call reporting a suspected suicide at Rajbir Colony, Gharoli Extension. Officers arrived promptly, finding the woman, identified as Chandani Devi, suspended from a ceiling fan with a saree in a locked room.

Despite efforts to rescue her, Chandani was pronounced dead at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. While police suspect suicide, they are investigating surrounding circumstances. The role of family or other factors will be examined if a formal complaint emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

