Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

The Assam state cabinet approved a new police battalion, tea worker bonuses, and bilingual exam papers for the Assam Public Service Commission. It also endorsed the operation of a major auditorium and adjustments to facilitator benefits under the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Assam state cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of a new police battalion in Sonapure, at a projected investment of Rs 260 crore, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additionally, the cabinet has announced a 20% bonus for tea garden workers under the Assam Tea Corporation, coinciding with the Durga Puja festival, and has initiated a bilingual approach for the Combined Competitive Examination to bridge language gaps for rural and vernacular candidates.

The council has also greenlit the operational management of the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium by the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society and approved enhancements to the remuneration and appraisal system for science and mathematics facilitators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

