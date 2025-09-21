Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

In a significant move, the Assam state cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of a new police battalion in Sonapure, at a projected investment of Rs 260 crore, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additionally, the cabinet has announced a 20% bonus for tea garden workers under the Assam Tea Corporation, coinciding with the Durga Puja festival, and has initiated a bilingual approach for the Combined Competitive Examination to bridge language gaps for rural and vernacular candidates.

The council has also greenlit the operational management of the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium by the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society and approved enhancements to the remuneration and appraisal system for science and mathematics facilitators.

