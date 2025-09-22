Crimea Drone Attack: A Tense Escalation in a Historical Context
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Crimean resort killed two and injured 15, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. The incident, described as a 'terrorist strike' on a civilian area, targeted a sanatorium in Foros, damaging a school and causing fires. Ukraine has not commented on the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 02:40 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack left two dead and 15 injured on Sunday in a resort area in Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.
The attack occurred around 19.30 Moscow time, targeting a non-military area in Crimea with high-explosive payloads. The ministry labeled it as a 'premeditated terrorist attack'.
Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russia-appointed head, said a Foros sanatorium was targeted, with additional damages in a local school and fires near Yalta. Ukraine has not commented on the incident. The strategic peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, has a history stirring international tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement