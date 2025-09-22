Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Caste Census: A New Chapter Begins

Karnataka's social and educational survey, widely referred to as the 'caste census', begins with the participation of 1.75 lakh enumerators covering 7 crore people. Despite criticism, measures have been taken to mask dual-identity castes. This survey aims to provide updated data following a previous discarded effort in 2015.

Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:21 IST
In Karnataka, the much-debated caste census is set to launch with a massive data collection effort involving 1.75 lakh enumerators. This undertaking aims to cover 7 crore people by October 7 and will rely mostly on government school teachers.

Amidst criticisms regarding the inclusion of castes with dual identities, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes assures that these castes will be masked within the survey system. Despite this, citizens can freely declare their caste identity during data collection.

Spanning from September 22 to October 7, this survey follows the annulled 2015 exercise. Each household's data will be geo-tagged and linked to mobile numbers for better tracking and verification. A helpline has been established to assist citizens with queries during this period.

