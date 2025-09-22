New Zealand Cruise Season Opens Strong with 177,000 Visitors Expected

New Zealand’s 2025–2026 cruise season has officially set sail with a strong start, marked by the arrival of the Crown Princess in Auckland. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the positive opening reflects the success of joint efforts between the government and the cruise industry to ensure New Zealand remains a top destination for international cruise travellers.

A Growing Share of Tourism

Over the course of the season, nearly 40 ships are scheduled to visit New Zealand, bringing an estimated 177,000 cruise visitors to the country. This represents a significant contribution to the tourism sector, with flow-on benefits for local communities, hospitality, retail, and regional economies.

“Cruise has firmly established itself as an important part of our tourism sector,” Minister Upston said. “The return of large-scale cruise itineraries shows renewed confidence in New Zealand as a destination, and it’s fantastic to welcome passengers and crew back to our shores.”

Addressing Industry Concerns

In recent years, some cruise operators raised concerns about New Zealand’s operational environment, including biosecurity rules, regulatory costs, and port infrastructure. The government has since taken steps to provide greater clarity and support.

Key measures include:

New biofouling management processes so ships can meet biosecurity standards with confidence.

Clearer guidance on regulatory costs , enabling operators to plan more effectively.

A Fast-Track Approvals process to support essential infrastructure projects, such as the Port of Auckland’s planned new wharf and passenger terminal.

Securing continued access to Milford Sound, one of the country’s most iconic cruise destinations.

Upston also acknowledged the Port of Auckland’s leadership in developing an innovative in-port biofouling solution, now in its final stages of testing. This system is designed to safely clean niche areas of ships, giving operators certainty about compliance while protecting New Zealand’s marine environment.

Partnership and Innovation

To ensure long-term growth, Upston has taken on the role of chairing a biannual cross-government and industry forum dedicated to supporting cruise innovation and development. This forum will act as a platform for collaboration, addressing industry challenges and ensuring the sector’s contribution to the New Zealand economy continues to expand.

“This reaffirms that New Zealand is open for business and committed to supporting the cruise sector’s growth,” Upston said. “It sends a clear message to international operators that they can invest in New Zealand with confidence.”

International Momentum

The government’s proactive engagement has already resonated globally. At the Seatrade Europe international expo earlier this month, cruise lines expressed strong support for New Zealand’s recent regulatory and infrastructure advances.

Looking ahead, Minister Upston plans to further strengthen ties with the international cruise sector at Seatrade Miami in April 2026, one of the world’s most influential cruise conventions. To ensure a high-profile presence, she has committed up to $25,000 in funding to promote New Zealand as a premier cruise destination.

A Bright Outlook for Cruise Tourism

With the season officially underway and the first passengers disembarking in Auckland, the signs are promising for a successful year. Cruise tourism not only provides direct economic benefits but also showcases New Zealand’s landscapes, culture, and hospitality to thousands of new international visitors.

“This season bodes well for the future of cruise tourism in New Zealand,” Upston said. “We want every cruise line, every passenger, and every crew member to know they are warmly welcomed here.”

