VP Radhakrishnan Releases PM Modi’s Speeches Volumes Highlighting Vision for India

The Vice-President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, released two volumes of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s selected speeches titled “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, covering the fourth and fifth years of the Prime Minister’s second term. The event, organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, marked Shri Radhakrishnan’s first public function after assuming office and coincided with the auspicious festival of Navratri.

PM Modi: A Leader Who Transforms the Impossible

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President described the volumes as keys to understanding Prime Minister Modi’s vision, contributions, and leadership philosophy. He praised the Prime Minister as *“a living inspiration for millions across India and abroad, a people’s leader who motivates by conduct, and one who has shown how the impossible can be made possible—Namumkin ko Mumkin karna, Asambhav ko Sambhav Karna.”

The two volumes together include 76 speeches and 12 Mann Ki Baat addresses (2022–23) and 82 speeches with 9 Mann Ki Baat addresses (2023–24), systematically compiled into 11 thematic sections each. According to the Vice-President, they embody the Prime Minister’s clarity of thought, inclusivity in governance, and forward-looking vision. He congratulated the Publications Division of the Ministry of I&B for their careful selection and elegant presentation.

A Reflection of India’s Progress and Cultural Revival

Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s words “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached”, Shri Radhakrishnan observed that every speech of the Prime Minister carries the same message of determination, persistence, and public service. He said the volumes reflect not just policy decisions but also the revival of India’s cultural identity through initiatives such as Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and the renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

He highlighted how Prime Minister Modi has worked to ensure that government schemes reach the last mile, in line with the principle of Antyodaya.

Youth, Empowerment, and Viksit Bharat 2047

The Vice-President underlined the Prime Minister’s emphasis on youth empowerment through programmes such as Startup India, Skill India, Fit India, Khelo India, Rozgar Melas, and the recently launched Mera Yuva Bharat (My Bharat) initiative. These, he said, are foundational pillars for building a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

Shri Radhakrishnan also praised India’s G20 Presidency under PM Modi, especially the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, which he said was aligned with the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

Bridging Global Agendas with Local Transformation

The Vice-President emphasized that the speeches capture a “360-degree engagement” of the Prime Minister—ranging from shaping global agendas to local initiatives such as Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. These, he pointed out, align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and bring tangible benefits to citizens.

He further cited flagship programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar-Mobile linkage, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, PM-KISAN, Mudra Yojana, and PM SVANidhi, which have together lifted more than 25 crore Indians out of extreme poverty in the past decade.

From Fragile Five to Global Economic Power

Recalling India’s transformation, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that a decade ago, the nation was listed among the Fragile Five economies. Today, India stands as the fourth largest economy in the world and is expected to soon become the third largest. He attributed this achievement to a spirit of discipline, self-reliance, and the guiding philosophy of Rashtra Pratham (Nation First).

He also underscored the Prime Minister’s ability to mobilize mass participation, such as in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which turned cleanliness into a people’s movement, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his call for self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) strengthened India’s resilience.

Heritage, Amrit Kaal, and the Road Ahead

The Vice-President emphasized that the renewed love for heritage, language, and cultural traditions reflects India’s aspirations in the Amrit Kaal. He expressed confidence that the two volumes will inspire readers to contribute to nation-building, reminding citizens of their duties as India moves towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Dignitaries and Attendees

The event saw the presence of several distinguished leaders, including:

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw , Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & IT

Shri Harivansh , Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha

Shri Amit Khare , Secretary to the Vice-President

Shri Sanjay Jaju , Secretary, Ministry of I&B

Justice (Smt.) Ranjana Prakash Desai , Chairperson, Press Council of India

Sh. Nishikant Dubey and Sh. Yogesh Chandolia, Members of Parliament

Also in attendance were Vice Chancellors of Delhi University, JNU, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, GGSIPU, IGDTUW, NSUT, eminent journalists, and academic luminaries.