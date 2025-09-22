Left Menu

Family Ties Severed in Alleged Witchcraft Killing in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, Ajit Pal allegedly killed his 65-year-old uncle, Ramprasad Pal, accusing him of practicing witchcraft that affected his business. The incident occurred in Kota Dabri, when Ramprasad was attacked en route to a temple. Ajit reportedly blamed supernatural causes for his misfortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir-Champa | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:03 IST
Family Ties Severed in Alleged Witchcraft Killing in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district as a man allegedly murdered his uncle over allegations of witchcraft, a police official revealed on Monday.

The chilling event unfolded on Sunday evening in the Kota Dabri locality, where Ajit Pal reportedly attacked his uncle, Ramprasad Pal, with a sickle, fatally injuring him while he was heading to a temple.

After being rushed to a hospital, Ramprasad was declared dead. The accused, now in police custody, claims the alleged witchcraft by his uncle caused financial losses to his eatery business. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025