Family Ties Severed in Alleged Witchcraft Killing in Chhattisgarh

Tragedy struck Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district as a man allegedly murdered his uncle over allegations of witchcraft, a police official revealed on Monday.

The chilling event unfolded on Sunday evening in the Kota Dabri locality, where Ajit Pal reportedly attacked his uncle, Ramprasad Pal, with a sickle, fatally injuring him while he was heading to a temple.

After being rushed to a hospital, Ramprasad was declared dead. The accused, now in police custody, claims the alleged witchcraft by his uncle caused financial losses to his eatery business. The investigation continues.

