Family Ties Severed in Alleged Witchcraft Killing in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, Ajit Pal allegedly killed his 65-year-old uncle, Ramprasad Pal, accusing him of practicing witchcraft that affected his business. The incident occurred in Kota Dabri, when Ramprasad was attacked en route to a temple. Ajit reportedly blamed supernatural causes for his misfortunes.
Tragedy struck Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district as a man allegedly murdered his uncle over allegations of witchcraft, a police official revealed on Monday.
The chilling event unfolded on Sunday evening in the Kota Dabri locality, where Ajit Pal reportedly attacked his uncle, Ramprasad Pal, with a sickle, fatally injuring him while he was heading to a temple.
After being rushed to a hospital, Ramprasad was declared dead. The accused, now in police custody, claims the alleged witchcraft by his uncle caused financial losses to his eatery business. The investigation continues.
