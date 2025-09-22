Uttar Pradesh Enforces Caste Ban to Combat Discrimination

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a sweeping ban on caste references in official police records and public announcements in light of a recent Allahabad High Court judgement targeting caste-based discrimination. The directive mandates the removal of any caste identifiers from police documents, including arrest records and notice boards.

Caste-based rallies and politically motivated public events have been prohibited across the state, while content on social media platforms promoting caste pride or hostility will be under close scrutiny. Additionally, vehicles displaying caste-based slogans or symbols will incur fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The government aims for immediate compliance, updating current systems, and ensuring public awareness of the policy. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on addressing deeper-rooted caste discrimination issues that extend beyond official protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)