Russia is reportedly adopting Soviet-era tactics, including coercive psychiatric treatments, to stifle dissent, according to a United Nations expert. These measures are part of a broader move towards increased repression against anti-war activists in the country.

A recent report by U.N. special rapporteur Mariana Katzarova emphasizes the escalation of state-sponsored repression, citing national security laws as mechanisms facilitating these actions. Katzarova revealed that punitive psychiatry is being used more frequently against anti-war voices and journalists.

Moscow disputes these allegations, suggesting they are part of a broader smear campaign by the West. However, statistics from Russian rights groups indicate a significant shift towards authoritarianism, with over 20,000 individuals arrested for anti-war activities since the Ukraine conflict escalated.