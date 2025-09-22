Left Menu

Silencing Dissent: The Resurgence of Soviet-Era Tactics in Russia

Russia is reportedly reviving Soviet-era methods such as coercive psychiatric treatments to suppress dissent, particularly against anti-war activists. A U.N. report highlights an increase in state-sponsored repression, with new laws targeting critics. Moscow denies these claims, attributing them to Western smear campaigns.

22-09-2025
Silencing Dissent: The Resurgence of Soviet-Era Tactics in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is reportedly adopting Soviet-era tactics, including coercive psychiatric treatments, to stifle dissent, according to a United Nations expert. These measures are part of a broader move towards increased repression against anti-war activists in the country.

A recent report by U.N. special rapporteur Mariana Katzarova emphasizes the escalation of state-sponsored repression, citing national security laws as mechanisms facilitating these actions. Katzarova revealed that punitive psychiatry is being used more frequently against anti-war voices and journalists.

Moscow disputes these allegations, suggesting they are part of a broader smear campaign by the West. However, statistics from Russian rights groups indicate a significant shift towards authoritarianism, with over 20,000 individuals arrested for anti-war activities since the Ukraine conflict escalated.

