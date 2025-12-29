Left Menu

Uyghur Songs Under Siege: Musical Repression in Xinjiang

In China's Xinjiang region, authorities threaten detention for downloading, sharing, or listening to Uyghur-language songs. The policy, uncovered by the AP, reflects ongoing repression. Xinjiang authorities target seven 'problematic' song categories, including those with religious references or critical of the government, with severe penalties like detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:10 IST
Authorities in Xinjiang, China, are intensifying crackdowns on Uyghur-language songs by threatening detention for those engaging with them. A leaked recording shared with the AP details these measures, indicating continued repression in the region amidst historical accusations of human rights violations.

During a public meeting in Kashgar last October, authorities outlined severe penalties for residents found with 'problematic' Uyghur songs. Categories include songs with religious content, those seen as separatist, or critical of the Chinese government's policies. Interviews and court documents back these claims, highlighting severe repercussions like detention.

Despite China's assertions of cultural freedom in Xinjiang, the crackdown on Uyghur music underscores ongoing repression. The situation reflects broader control tactics, such as phone checks and education initiatives distanced from Uyghur culture, reinforcing expert concerns about the worsening scenario since the 2017 crackdown.

