Amit Shah Hails NEXTGen GST Reforms as Navratri Gift for Women, Families

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has described the rollout of the NEXTGen GST reforms as a historic step by the Modi government, calling it a Navratri gift for the mothers and sisters of India. In a series of posts on the X platform, Shri Shah underlined that these sweeping reforms would provide unprecedented relief to households, farmers, and the middle class while strengthening India’s journey towards self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

A Festival of Relief for Citizens

Shri Amit Shah said that the reforms were implemented across the nation starting today, fulfilling a promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that the reduction in GST rates on over 390 items will directly improve savings for families across the country.

The relief covers a wide spectrum of sectors, including food, daily household goods, construction materials, automobiles, agriculture, healthcare, insurance, toys, sports goods, handicrafts, education, and services. “This GST reform is a gift of joy to every household,” he wrote, stressing that it would boost both purchasing power and disposable income.

Boost to Self-Reliance and Manufacturing

According to Shri Shah, the reforms are not merely about tax cuts but also about reshaping India’s economic framework. By reducing GST on sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, textiles, and man-made fibres, the reforms will provide an impetus to domestic manufacturing.

“By adopting indigenous products in our daily lives, every household can become a symbol of self-reliance,” he said. He called on citizens to join the Swadeshi movement by consciously choosing Indian-made goods, thereby fuelling the country’s manufacturing base and reducing import dependency.

Strengthening the Middle Class and Poor

Shri Shah highlighted that the reforms are designed to increase middle-class income and savings. He said the steep reduction in GST rates on essential goods—ranging from food items to electronic appliances, educational supplies, and healthcare products—will leave more money in the hands of citizens, ensuring both comfort and financial security.

He added that the reforms reflect Prime Minister Modi’s “steely resolve” to uplift the poor, empower women, support farmers, and give opportunities to the youth.

Sector-Specific Relief Measures

The NEXTGen GST reforms include a comprehensive list of relief measures that touch the everyday lives of people:

Zero GST on essential dairy products like milk, butter, paneer, and ghee.

Drastic cuts on daily-use items such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, and hair oil.

Zero GST on life and health insurance policies , including special provisions for senior citizens .

Exemption on 33 life-saving drugs and diagnostic kits , along with minimal GST on oxygen supplies, surgical instruments, and medical, dental, and veterinary devices .

Lower GST for farmers , covering agricultural machinery and fertilizers.

Significant reductions in GST for two-wheelers, cars, and other vehicles, making them more affordable for common citizens.

“These reforms ensure that people will no longer think twice before buying household necessities or even vehicles,” Shri Shah said, underscoring their impact on improving quality of life.

Driving Growth and Savings

The Union Home Minister noted that these reforms would boost consumption, accelerate economic growth, and move India closer to becoming the world’s most prosperous nation. He said the savings generated at the household level would circulate back into the economy, stimulating production and creating new jobs.

“The NEXTGen GST reform will play a decisive role in India’s journey to self-reliance and prosperity, reducing expenditures while empowering every section of society,” Shri Shah affirmed.

A Reform Rooted in Inclusivity

The reforms, launched on the first day of Navratri, also carry symbolic importance, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring joy, prosperity, and dignity for women and families. Shri Shah underlined that women, who are central to household budgeting, would be the biggest beneficiaries of these sweeping reforms.

He concluded by urging citizens to actively support the reform’s spirit by choosing indigenous products, ensuring that every purchase strengthens India’s economy and accelerates the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.