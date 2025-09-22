Singapore Takes Bold Stance on Israeli Settlements and Palestinian Statehood

Singapore announced targeted sanctions against leaders of Israeli settler groups, signaling a shift toward recognizing a Palestinian state under specified conditions. This move aligns with an international trend that increasingly supports Palestinian aspirations for an independent homeland.

Speaking in parliament, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan criticized Israeli politicians advocating for the annexation of parts of the West Bank or Gaza, occupied Palestinian territories. He called on Israel to halt settlement expansion, highlighting projects like the E1 settlement as threats to peace efforts.

Balakrishnan emphasized Singapore's eventual recognition of a Palestinian state, contingent on favorable conditions, including an effective Palestinian government recognizing Israel's right to exist and rejecting terrorism. This comes as the global community pressures Israel, largely viewing West Bank settlements as illegal under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)