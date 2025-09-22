Left Menu

Singapore Takes Bold Stance on Israeli Settlements and Palestinian Statehood

Singapore plans to impose sanctions on Israeli settler leaders and supports recognizing a Palestinian state under specific conditions, echoing global trends toward Palestinian aspirations. While maintaining strong ties with Israel, Singapore's demand for settlement cessation aligns with its vision for a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Singapore announced targeted sanctions against leaders of Israeli settler groups, signaling a shift toward recognizing a Palestinian state under specified conditions. This move aligns with an international trend that increasingly supports Palestinian aspirations for an independent homeland.

Speaking in parliament, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan criticized Israeli politicians advocating for the annexation of parts of the West Bank or Gaza, occupied Palestinian territories. He called on Israel to halt settlement expansion, highlighting projects like the E1 settlement as threats to peace efforts.

Balakrishnan emphasized Singapore's eventual recognition of a Palestinian state, contingent on favorable conditions, including an effective Palestinian government recognizing Israel's right to exist and rejecting terrorism. This comes as the global community pressures Israel, largely viewing West Bank settlements as illegal under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

