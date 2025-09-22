Court Transfers Journalist Thakurta's Appeal Against Adani Case Ruling

A Delhi court handed off the appeal of journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta to the district court, where proceedings will take place on September 23.

Originally, the appeal was tied to a ruling on September 18, which annulled an earlier order demanding four journalists remove content considered defamatory to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

District judge Sunil Chaudhary reasoned that since a similar appeal by other journalists had already been heard, it was fitting to transfer Thakurta's case. This appeal will be addressed by district judge Ashish Aggarwal, following Aggarwal's previous ruling that removed articles without a trial amounted to an undue decision.

