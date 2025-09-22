Assassination Attempt at the Golf Course: The Ryan Routh Saga

In an unprecedented case unfolding in Florida, Ryan Routh, a North Carolina construction worker, stands at the center of a high-stakes legal battle. Accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course, Routh's trial brings alarming details to light.

Prosecutors allege that Routh meticulously plotted the assassination attempt before ultimately being thwarted by a Secret Service agent. Facing serious charges including assault on a federal officer, Routh is representing himself and has called only a few witnesses in his defense, challenging the prosecution's narrative.

Routh's history is marked by past criminal activity, including arrests related to illegal weapons possession and an infamous attempt to recruit mercenaries. As the trial progresses, it raises questions about legal representation and the implications of a self-represented defense in cases of such magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)