Rising Screwworm Threat Near U.S.-Mexico Border Sparks Alert

The New World screwworm has been detected in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, close to the U.S. border. This parasite poses a potential threat to the U.S. cattle industry, prompting measures to control its spread. The U.S. government remains vigilant, maintaining strict regulations on cattle imports from Mexico.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:56 IST
A new instance of the New World screwworm has been identified in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, located less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, as confirmed by Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that all new information regarding this recent detection is under analysis, and plans to release sterile flies in the affected regions to contain the outbreak are underway. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Mexico's agriculture ministry has yet to comment on this development.

The flesh-eating parasite has been advancing northward from Central America and into southern Mexico, heightening the U.S. cattle industry's concerns. As a precaution, the U.S. government has largely restricted Mexican cattle imports since May. Although a human case in the U.S. reported in August was deemed not a threat to the agriculture sector, vigilance remains high.

