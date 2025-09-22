Putin Pledges to Uphold Nuclear Pact Amid Strained US-Russia Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Russia's commitment to nuclear arms limits under the New START Treaty for another year, urging the US to do the same. As tensions rise, the future of arms control remains uncertain with New START nearing expiration and strategic dialogue lacking.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia would adhere to the nuclear arms limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty for one additional year. This decision comes amidst the treaty's impending expiration in February and increasing global instability.
Putin emphasized that ending the 2010 treaty without a successor could lead to heightened nuclear weapons proliferation and urged the United States to mirror Russia's commitment. The Russian leader warned that failure by Washington to uphold the treaty could destabilize global deterrence dynamics.
Putin further directed Russian agencies to keep a vigilant watch on US strategic activities, particularly regarding missile defense expansions. The New START caps each nation to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers, but the treaty's dormant state since 2020, compounded by recent geopolitical tensions, raises concerns among arms control advocates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russia
- US
- New START
- Treaty
- Nuclear Arms
- Washington
- Proliferation
- Deterrence
- Geopolitics
ALSO READ
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'
Army identifies 4 soldiers killed in military helicopter crash in Washington state
Putin's Nuclear Treaty Extension Proposal: A Step Toward Global Security?
Putin Proposes Nuclear Treaty Extension Amid Ukraine Tensions
Putin Proposes One-Year Extension for New START Treaty