In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia would adhere to the nuclear arms limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty for one additional year. This decision comes amidst the treaty's impending expiration in February and increasing global instability.

Putin emphasized that ending the 2010 treaty without a successor could lead to heightened nuclear weapons proliferation and urged the United States to mirror Russia's commitment. The Russian leader warned that failure by Washington to uphold the treaty could destabilize global deterrence dynamics.

Putin further directed Russian agencies to keep a vigilant watch on US strategic activities, particularly regarding missile defense expansions. The New START caps each nation to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers, but the treaty's dormant state since 2020, compounded by recent geopolitical tensions, raises concerns among arms control advocates.

