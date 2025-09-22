Egypt's Symbol of Resistance: Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Journey to Pardon

In a significant move, Egyptian authorities announced on Monday the presidential pardon of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist who has spent nearly 12 years in prison. Alongside him, five other prisoners have also been pardoned, though it remains unclear when they will be released.

Khaled Ali, Abd el-Fattah's lawyer, stated that he expects his client to walk free immediately after the official notification in the country's gazette. The activist's release is eagerly anticipated by his family, who have been steadfast in their campaign for his freedom.

A fervent participant in Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring uprising, Abd el-Fattah's pardon highlights ongoing international and domestic pressure on Egypt's government. This development brings hope for change and a reassessment of prolonged detentions of political prisoners.

