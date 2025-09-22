Left Menu

Egypt's Symbol of Resistance: Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Journey to Pardon

The Egyptian government has granted a presidential pardon to Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the leading activist imprisoned for nearly 12 years. His release follows petitions and hunger strikes by his family. The pardon symbolizes a significant moment in Egypt's tense political landscape and raises hopes for future reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:52 IST
Alaa Abd el-Fattah
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move, Egyptian authorities announced on Monday the presidential pardon of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist who has spent nearly 12 years in prison. Alongside him, five other prisoners have also been pardoned, though it remains unclear when they will be released.

Khaled Ali, Abd el-Fattah's lawyer, stated that he expects his client to walk free immediately after the official notification in the country's gazette. The activist's release is eagerly anticipated by his family, who have been steadfast in their campaign for his freedom.

A fervent participant in Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring uprising, Abd el-Fattah's pardon highlights ongoing international and domestic pressure on Egypt's government. This development brings hope for change and a reassessment of prolonged detentions of political prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

