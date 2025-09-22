Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: Shaping Social Dynamics Amidst Controversy

Karnataka's 'caste census' has begun, aiming to document social and educational data across the state. However, technical issues and political opposition have emerged. The census involves 1.75 lakh enumerators targeting 7 crore people using a 60-question questionnaire, with data to be submitted by December.

The comprehensive social and educational survey, colloquially referred to as the 'caste census,' has commenced across Karnataka, despite facing technical glitches and political scrutiny.

The initiative, set to cover 7 crore people, has encountered server issues in various districts, causing delays. Notably, Bengaluru has seen a lag due to training requirements for newly formed corporations.

Amid the operation's complexity, the BJP has accused the ruling Congress of rushing the survey to create divides, while various communities deliberate on identity representation to ensure their strength is accurately reflected in the final reported data.

