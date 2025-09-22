Karnataka's Caste Census: Shaping Social Dynamics Amidst Controversy

The comprehensive social and educational survey, colloquially referred to as the 'caste census,' has commenced across Karnataka, despite facing technical glitches and political scrutiny.

The initiative, set to cover 7 crore people, has encountered server issues in various districts, causing delays. Notably, Bengaluru has seen a lag due to training requirements for newly formed corporations.

Amid the operation's complexity, the BJP has accused the ruling Congress of rushing the survey to create divides, while various communities deliberate on identity representation to ensure their strength is accurately reflected in the final reported data.

(With inputs from agencies.)