Drug Bust in Kavoor: Six Arrested, Rs 24 Lakh Worth of Drugs Seized

Six people were arrested and synthetic drugs worth over Rs 24 lakh were seized in two separate operations by the City Crime Branch. The arrests include a scooter interception in Kavoor and a warehouse raid in Mannagudda. The drugs were linked to an African source and local financer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:21 IST
Drug Bust in Kavoor: Six Arrested, Rs 24 Lakh Worth of Drugs Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the City Crime Branch arrested six individuals and confiscated synthetic drugs worth over Rs 24 lakh. The crackdown unfolded in two separate incidents, officials reported on Monday.

The first bust involved two men, Chirag Sanil and Alwin Clinton D'Souza, who were apprehended on a scooter in Kavoor after officers intercepted them with 111.83 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 22.3 lakh. Authorities traced the drug source to an African national in Mumbai, while funding was linked to Abdul Kareem from Malappuram, Kerala, who was also arrested.

Later, a raid at the Central Warehouse in Mannagudda led to the arrest of Janan Jagannath, Rajesh Bangera, and Varun Ganiga. The trio was found with 21.03 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1.9 lakh. Both cases are under the purview of the NDPS Act, with the accused now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

