Drug Bust in Kavoor: Six Arrested, Rs 24 Lakh Worth of Drugs Seized

In a significant operation, the City Crime Branch arrested six individuals and confiscated synthetic drugs worth over Rs 24 lakh. The crackdown unfolded in two separate incidents, officials reported on Monday.

The first bust involved two men, Chirag Sanil and Alwin Clinton D'Souza, who were apprehended on a scooter in Kavoor after officers intercepted them with 111.83 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 22.3 lakh. Authorities traced the drug source to an African national in Mumbai, while funding was linked to Abdul Kareem from Malappuram, Kerala, who was also arrested.

Later, a raid at the Central Warehouse in Mannagudda led to the arrest of Janan Jagannath, Rajesh Bangera, and Varun Ganiga. The trio was found with 21.03 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1.9 lakh. Both cases are under the purview of the NDPS Act, with the accused now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)