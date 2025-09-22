Ladakh Leaders Persist in Hunger Strike for Statehood and Sixth Schedule Inclusion
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) continues its hunger strike, demanding statehood and Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The central government is set to discuss on October 6, amid growing impatience. Critics emphasize the need for resolved negotiations, fearing public discontent may grow without progress.
- Country:
- India
The leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced on Monday that they are steadfast in their hunger strike, demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, insisting the protest will persist until their demands are addressed.
The Home Ministry has scheduled a meeting with the Ladakh delegation on October 6 to discuss these issues further. Meanwhile, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey underscored the urgency, indicating the public is growing impatient with the prolonged talks.
Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk criticized delays and urged the fulfillment of promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to incorporate Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule ahead of Hill Council elections. With a 35-day hunger strike underway, LAB members, including Christian leader Sonam Parvez, have voiced the challenges faced due to the high-altitude setting.
(With inputs from agencies.)