Juventus Executives Opt for Plea Bargain in Accounting Case

A court in Rome accepted a plea deal for former Juventus executives, including ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli, concerning a false accounting allegation. Agnelli received a suspended sentence of one year and eight months. Juventus, fined 156,000 euros, maintains its innocence, with the case highlighting financial misreporting concerns during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:23 IST
A Rome court judge has sanctioned a plea bargain for former Juventus leaders, such as Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved, linked to a false accounting scandal. The penalties, including suspended prison terms, underscore the complexities surrounding financial reporting at one of Italy's top soccer clubs.

The club's plea deal, resulting in a 156,000 euro fine, comes amid broader allegations of economic misrepresentation tied to player transfers and salary issues during the pandemic period. The case was initially pursued by prosecutors in Turin but later transferred to Rome.

Despite the settlement, both the club and former executives deny any illicit activities. Previously, Juventus faced points deductions and a ban from European competitions following a separate agreement with Italy's football authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

