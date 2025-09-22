Left Menu

Nuclear Negotiations: New START's Future

Russia proposes a one-year extension to the New START treaty to maintain nuclear arms control, contingent on U.S. compliance. The treaty, limiting nuclear warheads and missiles, is set to expire soon. Both nations have paused dialogue after Russia's actions in Ukraine, raising concerns about a potential arms race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:42 IST
Nuclear Negotiations: New START's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is offering to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States for an additional year. This comes as the treaty's expiration approaches and both countries have paused nuclear discussions following Russia's actions in Ukraine. The move aims to prevent a new arms race while maintaining strategic predictability and restraint.

Originally signed by presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the treaty caps both nations' strategic arsenals at 1,550 warheads and 700 long-range missiles or bombers. Despite recent tensions, Russia has committed to observing these limits, although future talks remain uncertain. Experts fear violations of the treaty limits if a successor agreement isn't reached.

President Putin indicated willingness to maintain the treaty's measures if the U.S. reciprocates, while former President Trump expressed openness to extending the treaty and integrating China into negotiations. However, geopolitical tensions and U.S. missile defense plans pose significant obstacles to reaching a new agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India
2
U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

 India
4
Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025