Nuclear Negotiations: New START's Future

Russia is offering to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States for an additional year. This comes as the treaty's expiration approaches and both countries have paused nuclear discussions following Russia's actions in Ukraine. The move aims to prevent a new arms race while maintaining strategic predictability and restraint.

Originally signed by presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, the treaty caps both nations' strategic arsenals at 1,550 warheads and 700 long-range missiles or bombers. Despite recent tensions, Russia has committed to observing these limits, although future talks remain uncertain. Experts fear violations of the treaty limits if a successor agreement isn't reached.

President Putin indicated willingness to maintain the treaty's measures if the U.S. reciprocates, while former President Trump expressed openness to extending the treaty and integrating China into negotiations. However, geopolitical tensions and U.S. missile defense plans pose significant obstacles to reaching a new agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)