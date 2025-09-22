Left Menu

Mumbai Court Acquits Man in Shocking Versova Beach Murder Case

Updated: 22-09-2025 21:24 IST
A Mumbai court has acquitted Shahazeb Ansari, aged 25, in the sensational murder case of his former girlfriend Sonam Shukla, whose body was discovered on Versova beach in 2022. The court's decision was announced on Monday, setting Ansari free after being detained for over a year.

The Additional Sessions Judge at Dindoshi Court, D G Dhoble, found the prosecution's evidence insufficient according to the Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 201, which pertain to murder and destruction of evidence respectively. The victim was identified as a resident of suburban Goregaon and was found strangled and tied up in a gunny bag.

Throughout the trial, the defense, led by advocate Mahesh Jadhav, argued the lack of motive and concrete evidence. The prosecution's reliance on circumstantial evidence and theories like 'last seen' failed to convince the court. Consequently, Ansari was released from custody with no further charges pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

