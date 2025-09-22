Left Menu

A Retired Bank Officer Falls Victim to a Multi-Crore Fraud by Nephew

A retired bank officer in Pune was defrauded of Rs 4 crore by his nephew, who posed as an intelligence officer promising a Rs 38 crore reward. Convinced by fake calls with prominent figures, the victim sold properties to provide funds. The fraud left the couple homeless, prompting police action.

A retired bank officer from Pune has fallen victim to a massive fraud orchestrated by his nephew. The nephew duped him out of Rs 4 crore, posing as an intelligence officer and falsely promising a substantial reward of Rs 38 crore, according to police reports filed on Monday.

Suryakant Thorat, the victim, was deceived by Shubham Prabhale, a relative posing as a defense intelligence agent. Prabhale allegedly swindled Thorat over several years, orchestrating fake calls with high-profile individuals, including a person pretending to be Union Minister Amit Shah, to lend credibility to his claims.

The fraudulent activities compelled Thorat to sell his assets, leaving him and his wife homeless. The Parvati police station has registered a case against Shubham and his family members. The dire situation has left Thorat seeking justice while residing in a city temple without any financial support.

