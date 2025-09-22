Left Menu

Court Interprets Silence as Consent in Adoption Case

The Karnataka High Court ruled that a biological father's silence on his ex-wife's and her new husband's adoption of their 16-year-old son constitutes implied consent. Despite previous custody agreements and the father's lack of opposition, the adoption stalled due to consent requirements, prompting the court's decisive interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:00 IST
Court Interprets Silence as Consent in Adoption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has concluded that the silence of a biological father, regarding the adoption of his minor son by the mother and her current husband, implies consent. This landmark decision follows a prolonged case where the father refused to take a definitive stance.

The case arose when a mother, who had custody of her son after a divorce, remarried and sought to adopt the child with her new spouse. Despite the biological father's previous relinquishment of all parental rights, including custody and visitation, the State Adoption Resource Agency demanded written consent from him to advance the adoption process.

During court proceedings, the father's legal representative expressed that the father would not provide a clear decision on the adoption. Justice B M Shyam Prasad, acknowledging arguments by Senior Advocate Vikram Huilgol and Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath, determined the father's silence as consent. The decision emphasizes the child's welfare, allowing adoption proceedings to continue with the High Court's order serving as proof of consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retired Bank Employee Loses Life Savings to Share Scam

Retired Bank Employee Loses Life Savings to Share Scam

 India
2
Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

 Global
3
Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025