Spain's Tech Troubles: A Call for Change in Gender Violence Device Network

Spain announced plans to replace the network provider responsible for tracking devices worn by men accused of violence against former partners, following a data glitch that disrupted criminal trials. The Equality Ministry confirmed that more than 4,500 women in Spain have restraining orders in place, emphasizing the government's commitment to women's rights.

The glitch, attributed to a previous change in network operators, resulted in the loss of crucial tracking data for gender violence cases, sparking public outcry and demands for Equality Minister Ana Redondo's resignation. The government had previously faced criticism after a revised sexual consent law inadvertently allowed some convicts early release.

Minister Redondo assured that the new tender, expected to be issued soon, will include technical upgrades to secure continuous data flow from the devices to the cloud. The prosecuting authority confirmed that the majority of stalled cases have been reopened and emphasized that victims' safety was not compromised at any time.