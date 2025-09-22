Offshore Wind Project Revolution Reignites: Legal Victory for Orsted
A federal judge has allowed Orsted to resume work on the Revolution Wind project, a significant development amidst attempts by the Trump administration to halt offshore wind projects. This legal decision highlights the ongoing conflict over renewable energy initiatives in U.S. waters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:22 IST
In a decisive legal ruling on Monday, a federal judge cleared the path for Orsted, a Danish offshore wind developer, to continue construction on the Revolution Wind project, which had been halted by the Trump administration.
The Revolution Wind project, nearing completion off the coast of Rhode Island, was paused last month on grounds of non-compliance, as argued by Trump's administration.
Monday's court decision marks a significant setback for the former president, who actively opposed the expansion of offshore wind operations during his tenure, citing regulatory issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SA Turns Waste and Renewable Energy Reforms into Circular Economy Growth
GST Slashed to Boost India's Renewable Energy Mission
Maldives Eyes India for Renewable Energy Future
GST Cut Brightens India's Renewable Energy Prospects
India's Renewable Energy Push: Federal Ministry in Talks to Boost Clean Energy Purchases