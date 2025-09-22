Left Menu

Offshore Wind Project Revolution Reignites: Legal Victory for Orsted

A federal judge has allowed Orsted to resume work on the Revolution Wind project, a significant development amidst attempts by the Trump administration to halt offshore wind projects. This legal decision highlights the ongoing conflict over renewable energy initiatives in U.S. waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:22 IST
Offshore Wind Project Revolution Reignites: Legal Victory for Orsted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive legal ruling on Monday, a federal judge cleared the path for Orsted, a Danish offshore wind developer, to continue construction on the Revolution Wind project, which had been halted by the Trump administration.

The Revolution Wind project, nearing completion off the coast of Rhode Island, was paused last month on grounds of non-compliance, as argued by Trump's administration.

Monday's court decision marks a significant setback for the former president, who actively opposed the expansion of offshore wind operations during his tenure, citing regulatory issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

 Global
2
Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global
4
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025