Offshore Wind Project Revolution Reignites: Legal Victory for Orsted

In a decisive legal ruling on Monday, a federal judge cleared the path for Orsted, a Danish offshore wind developer, to continue construction on the Revolution Wind project, which had been halted by the Trump administration.

The Revolution Wind project, nearing completion off the coast of Rhode Island, was paused last month on grounds of non-compliance, as argued by Trump's administration.

Monday's court decision marks a significant setback for the former president, who actively opposed the expansion of offshore wind operations during his tenure, citing regulatory issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)