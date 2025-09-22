Left Menu

Loan Irregularities Shake Andaman's Cooperative Bank: Ex-Director Denied Bail

In Port Blair, the District and Sessions Court denied bail to K Murugan, former managing director of Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, in a case involving loan irregularities. Allegations involve ignoring key protocols in loan sanctions. A 50,000-page chargesheet names nearly 100 accused individuals and firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:46 IST
Loan Irregularities Shake Andaman's Cooperative Bank: Ex-Director Denied Bail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Port Blair has rejected the bail application of K Murugan, the former managing director of the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, in connection with loan irregularities.

The rejection was issued by the District and Sessions Court, following allegations of gross mismanagement in granting loans, including ignoring crucial recommendations and mandatory checks.

A comprehensive investigation has resulted in a 50,000-page chargesheet citing nearly 100 individuals and firms, with eight arrests made so far, including former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025