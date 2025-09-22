Left Menu

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged the U.S. to lift sanctions imposed under the 2019 Caesar Act during his visit to the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Sharaa, a former rebel leader, highlighted the impact of the sanctions on Syria and the progress in dialogue with Israel over security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:13 IST
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa renewed his plea for the U.S. to lift sanctions enforced under the 2019 Caesar Act during a historic visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, being the first Syrian leader to attend in nearly six decades.

Sharaa, once a rebel leader against Bashar al-Assad's regime, emphasized the sanctions' detrimental effect on Syrians and spoke on fostering economic growth. The Syrian leader also highlighted progress in security talks with Israel, underlining the importance of maintaining sovereignty and addressing mutual concerns.

Amidst ongoing U.S. political debates regarding the repeal of the Caesar Act, negotiations between Syria and Israel progressed, with hopes for suppressing Israeli airstrikes and troop withdrawal. In discussions with various stakeholders, Syria expressed an intent to ensure national integrity while considering regional stability and cooperation.

