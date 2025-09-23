Tragedy Unfolds at Columbus Amazon Facility

An alarming shooting incident occurred in the early hours at an Amazon warehouse in Columbus, Georgia, leaving the community shaken. Authorities reported that a suspected gunman fired from outside the facility.

The Columbus police department confirmed that the suspect died from a self-inflicted wound after a brief standoff with officers at the scene.

Fortunately, no employees inside the Amazon facility were harmed during the incident. The suspect's name and potential motives have not been disclosed by the police at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)