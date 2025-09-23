Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and Syria Seek Regional Security and Resolution of Missing Americans

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York to discuss pivotal regional issues.

The talks zeroed in on extending efforts to locate missing Americans, demonstrating a commitment to resolving longstanding issues.

The conversation also covered counterterrorism strategies and the pivotal role of strengthening Israel-Syria relations to achieve greater regional security, as highlighted in the U.S. State Department's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)