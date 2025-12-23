Left Menu

U.S. State Department Greenlights Major Missile Sale to Denmark

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Denmark, valued up to $951 million. The deal, with RTX Corp as the principal contractor, marks a significant step in defense collaborations between the two nations.

Updated: 23-12-2025 05:01 IST
U.S. State Department Greenlights Major Missile Sale to Denmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a significant arms sale to Denmark, involving advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles. The potential deal, encompassing necessary equipment, could amount to a staggering $951 million, according to a recent Pentagon statement.

This potential transaction comes as part of ongoing defense partnerships between the U.S. and Denmark, reflecting both nations' commitment to strengthening security ties. The approved sale underscores the strategic importance placed on enhancing Denmark's defense capabilities.

RTX Corp has been designated as the primary contractor for this major defense agreement, underlining their leading role in the defense sector. The development further cements the relationship between the two countries and boosts mutual defense readiness.

