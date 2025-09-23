Left Menu

Russian Anti-Aircraft Units Neutralize Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian anti-aircraft units successfully intercepted a dozen Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, with additional drones downed in Crimea and other regions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and other officials confirmed the incidents, which included minor fire incidents but no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of late-night operations, Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to officials. The drones were successfully neutralized before reaching the city, preventing any potential damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 15 drones were eliminated in a span of less than four hours, with debris now under expert examination.

Meanwhile, in Crimea's Sevastopol, additional drones were shot down near the strategic Black Sea port, causing a minor fire which was quickly controlled. No injuries or significant damage were reported in the Tula region after three additional drones were intercepted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

