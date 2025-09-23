Russian Anti-Aircraft Units Neutralize Ukrainian Drone Attacks

In a series of late-night operations, Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to officials. The drones were successfully neutralized before reaching the city, preventing any potential damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 15 drones were eliminated in a span of less than four hours, with debris now under expert examination.

Meanwhile, in Crimea's Sevastopol, additional drones were shot down near the strategic Black Sea port, causing a minor fire which was quickly controlled. No injuries or significant damage were reported in the Tula region after three additional drones were intercepted.

