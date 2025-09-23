Russian Defense Intercepts Ukrainian Drone Assault

In a significant military engagement, Russia's anti-aircraft forces intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow late Monday, according to official reports. Numerous other drones were intercepted across territories held by Russia, including Crimea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported via the Telegram app that 21 drones were neutralized before reaching the city, within a six-hour timeframe. The Russian Defense Ministry echoed these reports, stating that their forces brought down a total of 81 drones, predominantly over central and southern regions, culminating at midnight.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, detailed that anti-aircraft units thwarted at least six drones in the vicinity of the strategic port, causing a minor fire from falling debris, which was swiftly controlled. In the Tula region, officials confirmed the downing of three additional drones without incurring damage or casualties.

