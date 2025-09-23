Left Menu

Russian Defense Intercepts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow and at least 60 others across Russian-held territories, including Crimea. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, which involved an intense six-hour defense operation. Experts are currently examining debris from the downed drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:27 IST
Russian Defense Intercepts Ukrainian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military engagement, Russia's anti-aircraft forces intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow late Monday, according to official reports. Numerous other drones were intercepted across territories held by Russia, including Crimea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported via the Telegram app that 21 drones were neutralized before reaching the city, within a six-hour timeframe. The Russian Defense Ministry echoed these reports, stating that their forces brought down a total of 81 drones, predominantly over central and southern regions, culminating at midnight.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, detailed that anti-aircraft units thwarted at least six drones in the vicinity of the strategic port, causing a minor fire from falling debris, which was swiftly controlled. In the Tula region, officials confirmed the downing of three additional drones without incurring damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025