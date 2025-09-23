Left Menu

Trump's Crackdown: Antifa Labeled as Terrorist Organization

Amidst ongoing political tensions, President Donald Trump has labeled the antifa movement a 'terrorist organization.' This decision follows the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and it aims to target left-wing groups perceived as threats. While controversial, the plan includes investigative operations into antifa's funding sources, both domestic and foreign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:50 IST
In a contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring the antifa movement as a 'terrorist organization,' according to a White House statement. This declaration comes on the heels of the high-profile assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus.

The administration's decision to revive long-standing efforts against left-wing groups follows the arrest of a 22-year-old student charged with Kirk's murder. While investigators have yet to establish a motive or connections to any group, the executive order grants federal agencies expansive powers to investigate and dismantle antifa-related activities.

Critics have raised concerns about potential infringements on free speech and constitutional rights, as the designation amplifies the authorities' ability to track financial movements and scrutinize foreign ties to these decentralized networks. This move, controversial and legally untested, underscores the complex landscape of domestic extremism in U.S. politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

