Tragic End for Missing Colombian Musicians in Mexico

Authorities have confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two Colombian musicians, who had gone missing last week in Mexico. The tragic news comes amid international concerns, as Colombia's president urged Mexican officials for collaboration in the investigation.

Bayron Sanchez, known in the music world as B-King, and Jorge Herrera, also known as Regio Clown, were last seen on September 16 in Mexico City's Polanco area. Their bodies were found a day later in Cocotitlan, State of Mexico, a discovery now prompting a homicide investigation by the Mexico City prosecutor's office.

These developments follow a public plea from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who suggested that an 'international mafia' was responsible for the incident, aggravated by the global war on drugs. Mexican authorities have vowed a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the musicians' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)