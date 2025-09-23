Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attacks Claim Children's Lives in Haiti Slum

Explosive drones reportedly targeting a gang leader killed at least eight children in a Haitian slum. Families and activists accuse police of being responsible, intensifying public distrust in state institutions. The attack occurred in an area controlled by the powerful gang coalition Viv Ansanm, led by Jimmy Chérizier, known as Barbecue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attacks Claim Children's Lives in Haiti Slum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, at least eight children were killed and six others wounded when explosive drones targeted a suspected gang leader in a Haitian slum, according to families and activists. The attack, believed to be carried out by police, has intensified accusations against authorities for failing to protect civilians.

The assault took place in Cité Soleil, controlled by the gang coalition Viv Ansanm. The gang's leader, Jimmy Chérizier, a.k.a. Barbecue, has vowed to retaliate, as the incident has left the community in mourning with a death toll reaching at least 13, including children and other civilians.

Calls for accountability are escalating as officials have yet to assume responsibility. Human rights organizations criticize the use of explosive drones, indicating they have disproportionately affected civilians while gang leaders remain unscathed. This ongoing chaos raises urgent questions about governmental legitimacy and public safety in Haiti.

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025