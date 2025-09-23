In a tragic turn of events, at least eight children were killed and six others wounded when explosive drones targeted a suspected gang leader in a Haitian slum, according to families and activists. The attack, believed to be carried out by police, has intensified accusations against authorities for failing to protect civilians.

The assault took place in Cité Soleil, controlled by the gang coalition Viv Ansanm. The gang's leader, Jimmy Chérizier, a.k.a. Barbecue, has vowed to retaliate, as the incident has left the community in mourning with a death toll reaching at least 13, including children and other civilians.

Calls for accountability are escalating as officials have yet to assume responsibility. Human rights organizations criticize the use of explosive drones, indicating they have disproportionately affected civilians while gang leaders remain unscathed. This ongoing chaos raises urgent questions about governmental legitimacy and public safety in Haiti.