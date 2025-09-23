Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

Several Western countries, notably Canada, France, and Germany, have expressed their collective support to address the medical crisis facing Palestinian patients from Gaza in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. These nations offered financial aid, medical personnel, and essential equipment to facilitate treatment and care.

The joint statement, released by Canada, made an urgent appeal to Israel to reopen the critical medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, which includes East Jerusalem. This corridor is vital for the evacuation and treatment of patients from Gaza, emphasizing the urgent medical needs that must be attended to promptly.

Among the 24 signatories were Austria, Belgium, Italy, the European Union, and Poland. However, conspicuously absent from the list was the United States. The decision highlights a significant international effort to address the humanitarian crisis without U.S. involvement.

