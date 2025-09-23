Left Menu

Youth Congress Rally: Protesting Land Deal and Allegations of Vote Theft

Youth Congress workers, led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, protested in Bihar against alleged vote theft and a controversial land lease to the Adani Group. The march was halted by police, leading to arrests. Chib accused the government of risking state finances and the environment for the project.

Updated: 23-09-2025 16:44 IST
  Country:
  • India

In Bihar, Youth Congress workers staged a march towards the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged electoral malpractice and a controversial allotment of land to a prominent business entity at minimal cost.

The rally, spearheaded by Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, commenced at Sadaqat Ashram, but was obstructed near Raja Pul, about a kilometer away from the Chief Minister's residence.

Police erected barricades to deny access to the restricted area, detaining several protesters. Chib and others demonstratively lay on the road, chanting anti-government slogans made famous by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Authorities eventually detained Chib and transported him away from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

