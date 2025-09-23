Youth Congress Rally: Protesting Land Deal and Allegations of Vote Theft

In Bihar, Youth Congress workers staged a march towards the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged electoral malpractice and a controversial allotment of land to a prominent business entity at minimal cost.

The rally, spearheaded by Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, commenced at Sadaqat Ashram, but was obstructed near Raja Pul, about a kilometer away from the Chief Minister's residence.

Police erected barricades to deny access to the restricted area, detaining several protesters. Chib and others demonstratively lay on the road, chanting anti-government slogans made famous by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Authorities eventually detained Chib and transported him away from the scene.

