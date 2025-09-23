Ramaphosa Extends Rosh Hashanah Greetings, Links Jewish Holiday to Heritage Week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed warm wishes to South Africa’s Jewish community as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, highlighting the holiday’s significance for both spiritual renewal and national unity.

In his message on Monday, the President said:

“I wish our Jewish community Shanah Tova as you spend this time in prayer for forgiveness and in celebration of a fresh start in all areas of life. We are blessed as a nation that Rosh Hashanah 2025 takes place in the week in which we observe Heritage Day, as the Jewish community and Judaism are an integral and valued part of our cultural and religious diversity.”

Celebration of Renewal and Reflection

Rosh Hashanah, which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days, is traditionally observed with prayers, the blowing of the shofar (ram’s horn), and festive meals that symbolize sweetness and hope for the year ahead. For many Jewish families in South Africa, it is a time to reflect, reconcile, and set intentions for renewal.

President Ramaphosa underscored that this period of prayer offers a broader opportunity for reflection, not only for the Jewish community but for all South Africans:

“This time of prayer is a time for reflection on suffering and conflict unfolding in different parts of the world, and for recommitting ourselves to tolerance, peace and justice. May the year ahead be filled with good health, safety and prosperity.”

Heritage Day Connection

Heritage Day, which South Africa will commemorate on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, provides a fitting backdrop to the Rosh Hashanah observance this year. The President noted that the timing highlights South Africa’s cultural and religious diversity, which is a cornerstone of the nation’s democratic identity.

The official Heritage Day celebrations will be led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, acting in his capacity as President, at the Bridgeton Sport Grounds in Oudtshoorn Local Municipality, Western Cape. The event will bring together communities from across the province to showcase traditions, music, food, and cultural practices.

Diversity as a National Strength

South Africa is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities on the African continent, with a history dating back to the early 19th century. Over generations, the Jewish community has made significant contributions in fields ranging from business and academia to culture, philanthropy, and the struggle for democracy.

By linking Rosh Hashanah to Heritage Week, President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of inclusivity and respect across different cultural and faith traditions. His message reinforces South Africa’s vision of unity in diversity, particularly in a global climate marked by division and conflict.

Looking Ahead

As Jewish communities in South Africa and around the world gather for Rosh Hashanah services and family meals, the President’s message adds a note of solidarity and recognition. At a national level, the convergence of Rosh Hashanah and Heritage Day highlights South Africa’s ongoing effort to weave together its many cultural and religious traditions into a shared sense of identity and purpose.