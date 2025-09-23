Hunger for Justice: Dhangar Community's Call for Reservation Recognition

Activist Dipak Borhade is intensifying efforts to secure Scheduled Tribes status for the Dhangar community by launching a hunger strike. As the fast continues on its seventh day, Borhade threatens to amplify the movement by organizing a protest march on Wednesday.

Addressing media at Ambad Chaufully in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Borhade outlined plans for a large-scale protest, intended to pressure the government into action. He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of reneging on a promise to elevate the community's reservation status.

The Dhangar community currently benefits from a 3.5% quota under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category; however, members seek a shift to the Scheduled Tribes category to enhance their socio-economic standing.

