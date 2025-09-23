Left Menu

Hunger for Justice: Dhangar Community's Call for Reservation Recognition

Activist Dipak Borhade has begun a hunger strike to demand Scheduled Tribes status for the Dhangar community. As the protest reaches its seventh day, Borhade plans to march to emphasize their demand, criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not fulfilling earlier promises regarding the community's reservation status.

Updated: 23-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:59 IST
  • India

Activist Dipak Borhade is intensifying efforts to secure Scheduled Tribes status for the Dhangar community by launching a hunger strike. As the fast continues on its seventh day, Borhade threatens to amplify the movement by organizing a protest march on Wednesday.

Addressing media at Ambad Chaufully in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Borhade outlined plans for a large-scale protest, intended to pressure the government into action. He accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of reneging on a promise to elevate the community's reservation status.

The Dhangar community currently benefits from a 3.5% quota under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category; however, members seek a shift to the Scheduled Tribes category to enhance their socio-economic standing.

