Interfaith Relationship Turns Deadly: Man Allegedly Beaten to Death in Lucknow

A tragic incident unfolded in Lucknow's Saadatganj area as Ali Abbas, 26, was allegedly beaten to death by three of his neighbors over suspicions of an interfaith relationship. The police reported the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Authorities have taken two individuals, Himalaya Prajapati and Saurabh Prajapati, into custody, while one suspect, Sonu, remains absconding. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishwajeet Srivastava, stated that the accused lured Abbas to discuss his relationship with their sister but instead attacked him with sticks, resulting in severe head injuries.

The police intervened after receiving a call around 1 am, finding Abbas unconscious. Despite efforts to reach the trauma center, he succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint from Abbas's father, a case was registered, and legal proceedings are now in progress as senior officers continue their investigation.

