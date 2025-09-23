New Delhi Leads with Modern Sanitation Innovations Under 'Sewa Pakhwada'

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step toward enhancing urban hygiene by distributing advanced sanitation equipment as part of the 'swachhata hi sewa pakhwada'. The provision of mechanised trolleys and sanitation kits signals a move towards innovative and sustainable practices.

At a ceremony at Khan Market Parking, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Secretary Tariq Thomas presented these essentials to teams across all 14 circles. Each circle received 300 hand-held dustbins, 27 mechanised trolleys, and 14 megaphones to boost awareness, while 300 waste collection bags were also allocated per circle.

Besides improving sanitation efforts, NDMC also hosted blood donation camps at Palika Kendra and Charak Palika Hospital in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society. The initiative underscores NDMC's commitment to community welfare and hygiene enhancement in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)