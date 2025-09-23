Left Menu

European Parliament Defends Lawmaker Immunity Against Orban's Bid

The European Parliament's committee rejected Hungary's bid to lift immunity for Peter Magyar, rivaling Prime Minister Orban. Magyar, leading the Tisza party, has gained prominence due to economic issues under Orban. The committee also upheld immunity for other lawmakers, highlighting victory for parliamentary integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:54 IST
European Parliament Defends Lawmaker Immunity Against Orban's Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The European Parliament committee has firmly rejected a proposal that aimed to strip legal immunity from Peter Magyar, a significant rival to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Magyar, who leads the opposition party Tisza, represents a formidable challenge to Orban, particularly as Hungary grapples with economic difficulties.

As Hungary gears up for elections next April, Orban's government had sought to have Magyar face charges, which critics view as an attempt to weaken political opposition. The committee's decision represents a setback for Orban, who has been vocal about his disdain, labeling the decision as "Shameful, disgraceful" on social media.

The committee's actions extend beyond Hungary, as it also upheld the immunity of other European lawmakers, reinforcing the integrity of parliamentary democracy. "Today, the European Parliament rebuffed intimidation efforts by Orban's regime," said David Cormand, an MEP. This decision is seen as safeguarding not only individual lawmakers but also the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Antifa Crackdown: A Legal and Constitutional Dilemma

Trump's Antifa Crackdown: A Legal and Constitutional Dilemma

 Global
2
Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise

Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise

 India
3
Maharashtra's Cab Fare Uproar: Drivers Implement New Rates Independently

Maharashtra's Cab Fare Uproar: Drivers Implement New Rates Independently

 India
4
Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025