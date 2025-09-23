European Parliament Defends Lawmaker Immunity Against Orban's Bid

The European Parliament committee has firmly rejected a proposal that aimed to strip legal immunity from Peter Magyar, a significant rival to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Magyar, who leads the opposition party Tisza, represents a formidable challenge to Orban, particularly as Hungary grapples with economic difficulties.

As Hungary gears up for elections next April, Orban's government had sought to have Magyar face charges, which critics view as an attempt to weaken political opposition. The committee's decision represents a setback for Orban, who has been vocal about his disdain, labeling the decision as "Shameful, disgraceful" on social media.

The committee's actions extend beyond Hungary, as it also upheld the immunity of other European lawmakers, reinforcing the integrity of parliamentary democracy. "Today, the European Parliament rebuffed intimidation efforts by Orban's regime," said David Cormand, an MEP. This decision is seen as safeguarding not only individual lawmakers but also the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

