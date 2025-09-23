Left Menu

Drug Bust: Arrest of Nigerian National and Accomplice in Delhi

Two alleged drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, were arrested with MDMA in Delhi. The Nigerian, Chime Sabastine, fractured his leg while fleeing. His accomplice, Akash Kashyap, was caught in a car with illegal substances. Chime had been overstaying in India on an expired visa.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two alleged drug peddlers were apprehended in Delhi, with one sustaining injuries during an attempted escape, authorities revealed on Tuesday. The suspects, including Nigerian national Chime Sabastine, were found in possession of MDMA valued over Rs 2 crore.

The arrest transpired following a vehicle stop on September 17-18. Akash Kashyap, a repeat offender, was detained with illegal substances including 196 grams of MDMA. He admitted to obtaining drugs from Sabastine for distribution in the region.

Following Kashyap's confession, police detained Sabastine, who was hospitalized due to a leg fracture incurred while evading capture. His presence in India was in violation of a medical visa that expired in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

