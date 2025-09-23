Drug Bust: Arrest of Nigerian National and Accomplice in Delhi

Two alleged drug peddlers were apprehended in Delhi, with one sustaining injuries during an attempted escape, authorities revealed on Tuesday. The suspects, including Nigerian national Chime Sabastine, were found in possession of MDMA valued over Rs 2 crore.

The arrest transpired following a vehicle stop on September 17-18. Akash Kashyap, a repeat offender, was detained with illegal substances including 196 grams of MDMA. He admitted to obtaining drugs from Sabastine for distribution in the region.

Following Kashyap's confession, police detained Sabastine, who was hospitalized due to a leg fracture incurred while evading capture. His presence in India was in violation of a medical visa that expired in August.

